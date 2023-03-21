BBC The Apprentice star tells Northampton students ‘every accomplishment starts with the decision to try’

A candidate from the 2023 series of the BBC’s The Apprentice visited a Northampton school today, where he was invited back by a former teacher.

Simba Rwambiwa, who just missed out on a place in the final five after being fired by Lord Sugar, held a number of talks at Abbeyfield School on Tuesday (March 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From sharing the story of how he made it in the world of business, to inviting students to the stage to test their sales skills, Simba was welcomed into the school with open arms.

The Apprentice star Simba Rwambiwa, with the year 10 business students at Abbeyfield School.

Addressing the students, 27-year-old Simba said: “The challenges and failures you face shape you into the person you are today.

“Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try. Go for it as there is no reason why you can’t be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simba, who lives in Birmingham, attended Erdington Academy – where Diane Fisher, who now works at Abbeyfield, taught him business studies.

It was Simba’s studies, athletic childhood, and award win during the Young Enterprise scheme he took part in as a teen that have led him to where he is today.

Simba and his former business teacher Diane Fisher, who now teaches at Abbeyfield School.

Though he shared that he wanted to be a chef, police officer and lawyer as he grew up, Simba realised business was for him and is now the co-founder of Palmlove Care Services – the business he put forward to Lord Sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simba admitted he went through five failed businesses, from clothing to personal training, and says he could not run a successful business today without what he learned from those.

The Apprentice star also opened up about what inspired him to set up his company, which is a premium care home agency devoted to helping individuals have independence in the comfort of their own home.

Simba said: “My late mother is my why. I grew up visiting her in hospitals and care homes, and she always told me to be bold in everything I do.

Simba shared the story of how he made it in the world of business, and invited students to the stage to test their sales skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never gave up despite the adversities I faced growing up. Challenges don’t last forever and you should embrace them.”

The three key pieces of advice Simba left the students with was to learn new skills, that your network is your net worth, and to push yourself outside your comfort zone.

“There is no special formula to getting up and trying,” he said. “And this sets you above anyone else.”

Talking to Chronicle & Echo after his first session of the day with Abbeyfield’s year 10 students, Simba said: “I was exactly where they are all those years ago, and it’s nice to try and inspire them to do great things in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simba and the principal at Abbeyfield School, Jay Kerby.

“You have to step outside your comfort zone because growth doesn’t happen where you’re comfortable.

“Once the students realise the importance of having confidence in the path they want to take, the future is limitless.”

Simba was pleased to see the pupils interacting, asking questions and stepping up to the front to test their sales skills under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if his time on The Apprentice was what he expected, Simba said: “It’s a lot harder than you think – add 10 times to what you see on television.

“I had great fun, made lots of friends and learned a lot about myself and business.

“To have that platform is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I was so grateful to be chosen.”

Simba was applicant 18,431 for this season of The Apprentice and remains grateful to have been one of the just 18 candidates to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the sixth place contestant reveals he was “gutted” to have missed out on reaching the final five and getting a step closer to Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment, he said: “I wish the final two the very best of luck.”

Simba received a lot of support during his visit to Abbeyfield School, with many telling him he should not have been fired at that stage in the competition and they were rooting for him to win.

“The support makes the journey and process a lot nicer and more enjoyable,” said Simba. “It’s been absolutely amazing and very, very overwhelming.

“I’m so grateful people have really backed me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added jokingly: “That’s better than £250,000 anyway.”

Simba has had millionaire CEOs, who he aspires to be like, reach out to him since appearing on the show – which he says is “unbelievable”.

He will continue to put himself out there to expand his business and his own connections.

“My main takeaway from The Apprentice is to believe in yourself,” said Simba. “All the tasks are designed to see how you react and it’s made me more confident in myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe in my business even more so than I did before and I’m excited to keep it moving and expanding. Once you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.”

Though Simba could not reveal anything about The Apprentice that viewers would not already know, he shared the appreciation he has for former contestants and those who put the show together.

Around 60 hours of filming across three days goes into an hour-long episode and Simba said: “You don’t get to see everything as a viewer.”

The 27-year-old has recently become a father, so his priority is to spend as much time with his son as possible – and to savour the small moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad