BBC Radio Northampton is, once again, honouring your great neighbours, super carers and amazing volunteers for every day acts of kindness in their annual ‘Make A Difference Awards’.

The awards seek to celebrate the heart-warming stories of people going above and beyond to make a difference where they live.

Now, BBC Radio Northampton needs your help to find these remarkable individuals.

Pictured are the representatives of Niamh's Next Step, winner of the Fundraiser award in 2022, with the ceremony's co-host and BBC presenter Annabel Amos. Photo: BBC Radio Northampton.

Controller local audio commissioning for BBC England Chris Burns said: “I am really pleased that we will once again be celebrating the good things that people are doing where they live.

“Our audiences have faced tough times over the past few years and have contacted us to share their stories of how people are helping each other. It’s great that we can celebrate these unsung heroes.”

Make A Difference was established days after the first lockdown was announced in 2020 as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support. It then evolved into the awards scheme to recognise the work of people in their communities.

To date, almost eleven million people have interacted with Make A Difference across all 39 local BBC radio stations.

This year, there are eight award categories that cover the unsung heroes of every community. This includes volunteer, community group, fundraiser, carer, great neighbour, the green award, the together award and - a new category - bravery.

Nominations close on Sunday, March 5 at 11pm. Winners will be announced at BBC Radio Northampton’s Make a Difference Awards ceremony in September.

