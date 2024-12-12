A charity dedicated to raising awareness of the significance of the Battle of Naseby has been awarded a £99,850 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Naseby Battlefield Project (Naseby 1645) aims to promote the legacy of the pivotal battle in the English Civil War nearly 380 years ago, fought in Northamptonshire close to the Leicestershire border.

‘Our Naseby, Our Heritage’, funded by money raised by National Lottery players, will demonstrate the ‘legacy, learnings and impacts’ of the battle.

Naseby 1645 chairman Mark Linnell said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant of £99,850 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

"It will enable us to transform the awareness and appreciation of just what went on here on June 14, 1645 – and the effect it had on this country.

"The battle not only changed the course of the war, but it led to the parliamentary democracy we have today and was the foundation of the British Army.”

Through educational programmes Naseby 1645 wants to enhance the visitor experience and give the site more recognition.

A veterans’ programme will be created, including archival research and interpretive writing training sessions.

The project also aims to recruit new volunteers and ‘Friends’ to the Naseby Battlefield Project, as well as hiring staff to run learning events and tours of the Naseby battlefield.

Fought in 1645, the Battle of Naseby was the decisive battle of the Civil War, and the first in which the Royal army led by the King was decisively defeated.

Its consequences eventually transformed the role of Parliament from being an infrequent event called largely just to raise the King's money, to a permanent governing institution at the heart of the British government.

Naseby: Fairfax's Viewpoint from Battle of Naseby across to Prince Rupert's viewpoint.

Naseby also did much to end the monopoly of the Church of England over religious worship, helping the country evolve into a multi-faith society with religious freedoms.

Mr Linnell added: “The grant will play a major role in helping to preserve the battlefield and carry out further conservation work where needed, as we look to welcome more visitors to the site and our team of volunteers and staff grows.”

For more information about The Naseby Battlefield Project, visit https://naseby.com/