Barton Seagrave incident leaves woman in hospital with broken jaw

A woman on her way to a Barton Seagrave address after visiting shops was left with a broken jaw after she was injured.

The woman in her 40s had been on her way to Fitzwilliam Drive when she was injured in Belvoir Drive in the village on Tuesday, September 14.

She was left needing hospital treatment for the injuries that took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, which police say happened for "unknown reasons".

Police file picture

A Northants Police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave.

"The incident happened on Tuesday, September 14, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, when a woman in her 40s was on her journey from the shops to Fitzwilliam Drive, when for reasons unknown, she suffered a broken jaw and a head injury.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000538145.