Barton Seagrave dog walker pushed over and kicked in the face for not using leads

A dog walker in Barton Seagrave was and left with facial injuries after being assaulted by a man who objected to her animals being off their leads.

The woman in her 30s had been walking her dogs when another dog walker approached her, remonstrated with her and then pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the face.

Walking a small black and white dog, the man was described as having 'distinctive eyes' and 'big boots'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Radnor Way close to Brampton Close

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Radnor Way, Barton Seagrave.

"The incident took place between 10.45pm and 11pm on Saturday, August 28, after a woman in her 30s was approached by a man at the junction of Radnor Way and Brampton Close.

"The man objected to the woman walking her dogs off the lead, pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the face. As a result of the incident the woman sustained facial injuries.

"The offender is described as white and in his late 60s, with short hair and a receding hairline. He had distinctive eyes and a pale complexion. He was wearing a black jacket, denim jeans and big boots. He was walking a small black and white dog.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to come forward to do so as a matter of urgency. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV or dash cam footage."