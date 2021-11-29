Barclays has confirmed it will close its branch in Weston Favell Shopping Centre next March.

Bosses at the banking giant says the move is in response to a continuing shift away from in-person banking with up to 90 percent of customers now using different ways to bank.

A statement added it does not intend to make anyone redundant and staff will be offered alternative roles in the company.

Other Barclays branches in Northampton, in the Drapery and in Wellingborough Road, will remain open.

A spokesperson added: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Weston Favell branch where there has been an eight per cent reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.

"In addition, 90 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

"All of our customers will receive a letter, our decision to close document and posters will be displayed in branch, and colleagues will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns they may have.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required — including virtual ‘tea and teach’ sessions for those wishing to explore digital banking and other alternatives to branch based banking.”

The Weston Favell branch will close for good on March 2, 2022.