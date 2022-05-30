Bank Holiday weather: Sun set to shine on Northamptonshire for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Forecast charts show temperatures nudging 20°C on Friday

Weather watchers say the sun will be shining on street parties as Northamptonshire celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A four-day bank holiday weekend kicks-off on Thursday (June 2) with a string of events and street parties planned across the county as thousands mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the British throne.

Many meteorologists are still hedging their bets on the weather front, but local forecasters @NNweather say things are looking more promising.

They said: "At the moment the forecast for county is looking mostly dry with sunny spells and temperatures warming up to the high teens.

"It’s was looking a bit iffy weather-wise this coming weekend but luckily high pressure looks likely to build in from Wednesday settling things down with a warming trend."

Despite some gloomy forecasts for a Jubilee washout, Met Office predictions on Monday (May 30) showed temperatures topping out at 19°C on all four days with only a slim chance of showers hitting the county.

Other computer models had any rain likely to stay west of the county.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week.

“There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee Weekend forecast.