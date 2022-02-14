Balaclava burglar gang smash into Northants village home

A gang of four balaclava-wearing men climbed over a fence into a rear garden before smashing their way into an Orlingbury.

The men, all dressed in dark clothing and wearing baseball caps, are believed to have been watching the house four days after the incident on Thursday, February 3.

Officers from Northants Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a car in the area on that night between 8.30pm and 9.10pm, and again between 11pm and 11.10pm on Monday, February 7.

File picture

A spokeman for Northants Police said: "Did you see anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in Pytchley Road, Orlingbury on Thursday, February 3?

"Witnesses are being sought after a residential burglary which is believed to have taken place between 8.30pm and 9.10pm when a vehicle drove slowly past the property before it reversed and parked in a gated road.

"Four males, who were all dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas and baseball caps, have then climbed over a fence to access the rear garden before smashing a window. They have entered the property but have ran off after activating the alarm.

"Then between 11pm and 11.10pm on Monday, February 7, a vehicle drove past the address slowly in both directions before it reversed on to the driveway and then slowly drove off.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked or anyone acting suspiciously in the Pytchley Road area on either date.