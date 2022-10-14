A number of buildings across Northampton have been lit up in pink and blue this week (October 9 to 15) to commemorate Baby Loss Awareness Week.

This is Baby Loss Awareness Week’s 20th anniversary, and each year it gives an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends to remember and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

Across Northampton, the Barratt Birth Centre at Northampton General Hospital, the University of Northampton Waterside Campus, Wickes distribution centre in Brackmills, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, and the Rockingham Wing at Kettering General Hospital have all been involved.

The Barratt Birth Centre at Northampton General Hospital has been lit up in blue and pink this week for Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 to 15). Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity.

St Peter and St Paul Abington Church will also be handing out pink and blue ribbons for people to tie onto the gates of the church, ahead of the light of love service tonight (October 14) at 7pm.

A Northampton resident, 27-year-old Abi, discovered the work of the Baby Loss Awareness Charity in 2019 after suffering a miscarriage herself – and has spent the evenings this week travelling to the different locations to see them lit up.

She said: “People need to be more aware of baby loss as it isn’t discussed enough.

“Hopefully when people drive by and see these locations lit up in blue and pink, they will stop and wonder why – which starts conversations.

The University of Northampton has also shown its support. Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity.

“The charity does an amazing job in offering advice and support to those who have been through baby loss.”

Northamptonshire Health Charity has once again been involved in this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, and has aimed to learn about how they can better look after the baby loss community and offer the right kind of support when needed.

The ‘wave of light’, a globally recognised event that sees people light candles to remember all the babies lost, will be happening tomorrow (October 15) at 7pm – and the candles across the world are left to burn for at least an hour.

