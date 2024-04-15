Baby loss awareness group continues with vital fundraising more than five years on from their own loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vital fundraising of a baby loss awareness group is only getting stronger, five-and-a-half years on from their own tragic loss.

Team Daisy was set up in memory of Daisy Chalmers, who sadly passed away from a heart defect after she was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 11, 2018, Daisy was born in the Snowdrop Suite at Northampton General Hospital and her passing left a “huge void” in the lives of her loved ones.

This year Team Daisy has gone one step further with its fundraising and has recruited 21 people to take part in the Isle of Wight Challenge. That is eight more than the group who took on the 106 kilometres last year.

The family offers support to others in a similar time of need to what they experienced, and they are committed to helping improve the bereavement facilities at NGH.

They have done invaluable work in raising funds and awareness of baby loss over the past half a decade, with constant events to keep the pot growing.

Their main aim is to ensure families who have lost a child do not have to go back to the same part of NGH for follow up appointments. The new Daisy Suite, which will become a reality with the support of Northamptonshire Health Charity, will ensure this is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Team Daisy has gone one step further with its fundraising and has recruited 21 people to take part in the Isle of Wight Challenge. That is eight more than the group who took on the 106 kilometres last year.

Team Daisy was set up in memory of Daisy Chalmers, who sadly passed away from a heart defect after she was born.

17 people from Halo Corporate Finance are also taking part in the Tough Mudder in London in May, with the aim of raising £10,000.

Other 2024 fundraisers include someone who recently took on the Manchester Marathon, potentially a three peak challenge in June, and the regular quiz and comedy nights, sponsored by David Wilson Homes.

When asked how it feels that so many share the same passion for raising awareness of baby loss, Daisy’s father Wayne Chalmers said: “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s humbling to have had that support over the last five-and-a-half years. It’s still ongoing and the fact it’s strengthening is really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne believes it is important to continue building the momentum around baby loss, particularly to combat the stigma around the mental health issues it can cause among families.

Team Daisy is in the process of registering to become an official charity and a family friend will be taking it on and ensuring it remains organised.

They are soon to submit the application, which will enable them to offer more mental health support and care packages for families who have lost children.

Team Daisy has raised around £35,000 over the past five-and-a-half years and although this has been given to multiple charities, the majority has been donated to Northamptonshire Health Charity to get the Daisy Suite up and running. All money raised this year will also go towards the suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what message he wanted to send to readers, Wayne said: “This is a really important thing for us, and all families who suffer child bereavement at any age.

“We don’t want the families affected to go back to where they lost their child. They should be able to grieve in some kind of peace, away from memories of the worst time of your life.”