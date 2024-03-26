Award-winning nutritionist from Northampton shares ‘top tips’ for becoming your best self

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning nutritionist from Northampton has shared her “top tips” for becoming your best and healthiest self.

Manisha Morgan, a qualified evidence-based nutritionist and personal trainer, was highly commended in the ‘nutritionist of the year’ category at the SHE Awards for two consecutive years.

Manisha’s work benefits all, but she particularly hopes to empower women in their forties and older towards optimal health – by providing nutritional support and education to foster a healthy relationship with food and movement.

Another important aspect of her work is implementing mindset techniques and habits that are easy to adopt to achieve long-term success and improve self-esteem.

Born in India, Manisha has lived in the UK for most of her life and is married with 11-year-old twin daughters.

It was her transition to the menopause that led her to the nutrition path, when she discovered how powerful targeted nutrition is to your health and wellbeing.

Manisha first qualified in 2018, after people began asking questions about her own nutrition journey. She continued to work her previous full-time job for a number of years until 2022 when she was made redundant.

“I decided to take the leap and work for myself,” said Manisha, who was 51 years old at the time. “At 52 I qualified as a personal trainer. I realised a healthy lifestyle isn’t just about eating well and moving more, there are lots of pieces to the jigsaw. Exercise goes hand in hand.”

Manisha shares a balance of both educational and humorous posts to get her message across to her social media following.

She said: “A lot of women think that when they reach the menopause life has to stop and it’s downhill from there. I wanted to say I’ve achieved my biggest successes since the menopause and turning 50.

“I hope I can spread hope and inspiration about leading a better and healthier lifestyle. You can achieve more with self-belief, which we lose as we get older.”

The first of Manisha’s top three tips is that “it is never too late to implement change, no matter how old you are”.

“The second is that doing something is better than doing nothing,” she said. “If you can do one percent better than yesterday, imagine what you can do in a year or two. It only has to be something simple and achievable.”

The nutritionist advised against adopting an “all or nothing mentality”.

The final piece of advice is to have protein in each meal. Manisha says all macronutrients are important but it is particularly vital to eat enough protein, which women need more of as they get older.

Manisha has begun working with corporate businesses, with the aim of encouraging employers to support those going through the menopause.

“It’s a difficult time when you’re experiencing all these symptoms but aren’t able to openly share with the fear of being judged,” said Manisha. “We spend a lot of time at work and it’s important they provide the best support they can.”

The nutritionist also plans to take her Instagram and TikTok content a step further, as she loves what she does and the messages she is able to promote through her platforms.