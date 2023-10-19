Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Northampton fish and chip shop is “overwhelmed” to scoop yet another regional accolade to add to its collection.

Duston Village Chippy, located at 48 Main Road, has been named the best fish n’ chips establishment in the Midlands at The Food Awards England 2023.

The family-run business was taken over by Simon Hoang, his wife and son in 2014 and has since won awards in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 and this year.

These awards have varied across takeaway of the year and best fish and chips establishment, both regionally and across England.

“It is just great,” said Simon. “We are overwhelmed and so pleased. We’re thankful for our team, and the people who nominated and voted for us. It proves hard work does pay off.”

Simon wanted to issue a “massive” thank you for their customers’ continued support over the years, as they have come back to the takeaway time and time again.

When asked why it is so important for people to continue supporting independent, family-run businesses, Simon said: “Every member of our family works hard. The days are long and preparation takes a lot of time.”

Duston Village Chippy’s proudest achievements are their award wins, which solidifies just how far the business has come over the past nine years.

The family hopes to continue the success as they approach the decade milestone in the near future.

With lots of competition and fellow fish and chip shops in the Duston area, Simon says they are “speechless” at their achievements. “We cannot put into words how happy we are,” he said.

There were reports earlier in the year about the decline of the fish and chip industry and Simon says he saw this himself, with prices “going up almost every week”.

He said: “It was very worrying and caused sleepless nights. We’ve had to put extra effort in to make it work, establish ourselves and stand firm.”