News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Award-winning Northampton fish and chip shop ‘overwhelmed’ to scoop yet another regional award

“It proves hard work does pay off”
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Northampton fish and chip shop is “overwhelmed” to scoop yet another regional accolade to add to its collection.

Duston Village Chippy, located at 48 Main Road, has been named the best fish n’ chips establishment in the Midlands at The Food Awards England 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family-run business was taken over by Simon Hoang, his wife and son in 2014 and has since won awards in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 and this year.

Duston Village Chippy was taken over by the Hoang family in 2014 and has since won awards in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 and now this year.Duston Village Chippy was taken over by the Hoang family in 2014 and has since won awards in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 and now this year.
Duston Village Chippy was taken over by the Hoang family in 2014 and has since won awards in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 and now this year.
Most Popular

These awards have varied across takeaway of the year and best fish and chips establishment, both regionally and across England.

“It is just great,” said Simon. “We are overwhelmed and so pleased. We’re thankful for our team, and the people who nominated and voted for us. It proves hard work does pay off.”

Simon wanted to issue a “massive” thank you for their customers’ continued support over the years, as they have come back to the takeaway time and time again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked why it is so important for people to continue supporting independent, family-run businesses, Simon said: “Every member of our family works hard. The days are long and preparation takes a lot of time.”

Duston Village Chippy’s proudest achievements are their award wins, which solidifies just how far the business has come over the past nine years.

The family hopes to continue the success as they approach the decade milestone in the near future.

With lots of competition and fellow fish and chip shops in the Duston area, Simon says they are “speechless” at their achievements. “We cannot put into words how happy we are,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were reports earlier in the year about the decline of the fish and chip industry and Simon says he saw this himself, with prices “going up almost every week”.

He said: “It was very worrying and caused sleepless nights. We’ve had to put extra effort in to make it work, establish ourselves and stand firm.”

The family are “so proud” of the traditional English menu they continue to offer, and would love to carry on catering for the community for as long as they can.

Related topics:NorthamptonEngland