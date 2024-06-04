Award-winning Northampton couple host ‘incredible’ wellbeing day for eyecare professionals
Sheena Tanna-Shah is an optometrist and mindset coach from Weston Favell, and was named ‘optometrist of the year’ in 2023 at the biggest conference for the optical industry.
Her husband Piyus Tanna also won the same award this year, and the pair received a further two awards in recognition of their wellbeing work among the profession.
Sheena’s focus on wellbeing takes inspiration from her mental health battle with depression and anxiety, which began when she was completing her degree 22 years ago.
After seeking help and overcoming her struggles, she decided she wanted to help others. Five years into her full-time job, Sheena set up her wellbeing business Inspiring Success, with a dedication to implementing wellbeing in the optical industry.
The business is built on accredited courses, workshops, and one-to-one support – as well as Sheena writing articles to share her experiences and a supportive Facebook group for eyecare professionals.
Most recently, on May 12, Sheena and Piyus hosted a first-of-its-kind wellbeing event for people in their profession, with a focus on connecting with others and finding purpose.
The ‘Optometry Wellbeing Day’ welcomed more than 85 people from all over the country and was described as an “incredible day filled with yoga, mindfulness clay activities, physiotherapy exercises, wellbeing clinics and CPD accredited workshops”.
The day ended with an ‘eyeball’ and guests were invited to enjoy dinner, dancing, magic performances, rolled ice cream and the Bollywood theme.
“The feedback was incredible with everyone feeling supported with their mental and physical health, after doing something new and refreshing that wasn’t purely focused on learning,” said Sheena.
“I struggled with my own mental health and it wasn’t hugely spoken about in our profession. I’ve been trying to raise awareness about this important topic.”
Sheena and Piyus proudly began organising the wellbeing day last October, with no existing in-person events for everyone to gather and focus on their physical and mental health.
“It was fun, educational and interactive,” she said. “It gave people the chance to focus on themselves as we are always focusing on our patients, and rightly so.
“If you are not in the right frame of mind, you will not deliver professionally as best as you can.”
The pair were “blown away” by the response, particularly with feedback reiterating that attendees felt “connected, loved and looked after”.
When asked what message she hopes the event sent to attendees and others in the industry, Sheena said: “It is important to step back, reflect and reset. Thoughts and feelings are bottled up for such a long time.
“It’s good to release and talk about them, and support each other. It’s important to look after your mental health, and both your personal and professional life.”
Sheena and Piyus were pleased to involve their two daughters, who finally saw the type of work they do. This family affair has been pencilled in again for next May, with people already booking on.
