Award-winning Moulton farm to host first full music festival with camping

After two years of Elliott’s Rectory Farm’s popular Busking in the Barn event, the award-winning farm is now set to host its first ever music festival.

The ‘Come and Be Festival’ is coming to the Moulton farm on June 24 and 25, where there will be limited camping spaces available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farm co-owner, Hannah Lumley, said: “We are so excited to be putting on our first festival. Glastonbury started somewhere.

Last year's Spring Artisan Market at Elliotts' Rectory Farm.

“We truly want this to be a chilled out friendly affair. Some of my favourite memories are from being at gigs or festivals and just meeting really nice like minded people - having a good dance and laugh with them, making new friends. That's what we want our festival to be about.”

The farm’s trademark two bail-trailer stages will be put to good use with one stage for cover bands playing electric upbeat music and the other stage hosting more mellow acoustic tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday night will finish with an unplugged ‘jukebox’ session around the firepits with toasted marshmallows. Sunday will give up-and-coming artists the opportunity to shine with open mic sessions, which will need to be pre-booked.

Throughout the festival, there will be activities for the whole family to take part in in addition to local food trucks and bars and even a massage stand. The event promises something for everyone.

Co-owners of Elliott's Rectory Farm, Sarah Elliott and Hannah Lumley. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The Come & Be Festival will also see the return of some familiar favourites including Tu-Kay and Ryan - a multi-award winning acoustic duo blurring the lines between Folk, Americana and Roots music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tu-kay & Ryan said: “We first worked with Hannah and Sarah back in 2021, when we saw an article in the Chron, about the wonderful things they were doing for the community during lockdown with Brew Caravan.

“They have been incredibly supportive of us and our music, as well as other local musicians. After a sold-out gig in their barn, we took great pleasure in helping them run stages for their Busking in the Barn event and it's a privilege to have been asked to help them organise the first ever Come and Be Festival.

“We can't wait to help showcase some of the amazing musical talent there is in Northamptonshire and the surrounding area.”

Tu-Kay & Ryan are helping farm owners, Sarah and Hannah, to find local talent to perform at the open mic session. They encourage acts of all genres to apply and the successful acts will have the opportunity to woo festival-goers with three songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also on the hunt for a local band to complete Saturday’s line-up. Applicants need to send a brief biography of themselves and a video performing to [email protected] by March 12.

Co-owner of Elliott’s Rectory Farm, Sarah Elliott, said: “It's important to us to support local talent, and we hope, by creating this festival, we can help to elevate some of the spectacular acts we have on our doorstep.”

Gates will open at 10am on both days with live music starting at 11am. On Saturday, the music will finish at 11pm and Sunday at 5pm.