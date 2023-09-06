Watch more videos on Shots!

An award-winning member of the Northamptonshire community has been praised for her “relentless passion and commitment” to helping others.

Rachel Page, who began as a volunteer for the South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB), was presented with a Rose of Northamptonshire Award by Nancy Stewart – one of the trustees at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

For the past five years, Rachel has worked on developing SNVB’s ‘Volunteer Car Service’.

Having started out as a volunteer assisting with admin at SNVB’s Brackley office, Rachel has been an employed part-time member of staff for the last 18 months.

The biggest changes for the service were implemented during the pandemic, when there were 350 passengers signed up to be transported to medical appointments.

Back then, 60 journeys were made each week until all medical appointments were cancelled during the pandemic.

Rachel helped to found a prescription delivery service for the most vulnerable of their passengers – to utilise the volunteers and support the NHS.

She also helped to set up a telephone service to ensure these individuals were not too isolated and were being communicated with.

“This award rightly recognises Rachel’s relentless passion and commitment to community and social action,” said Helen Barrett, CEO of SNVB. “It is very well deserved.”

Last month alone, 598 bookings and 400 journeys were made by the service and they took on their 50th volunteer driver – the most the Volunteer Car Service has ever seen.

Helen added: “Record breaking achievements from an amazing person who always goes the extra mile.

“Congratulations Rachel, we are so proud of you and all you do to help others and make the difference.”

Talking to this newspaper, Rachel says she is “very honoured” to have received the award.

“This recognition is not just a testament to my efforts, but a celebration of the community spirit that binds us together,” she said.

“When I embarked on my volunteering journey, I could never have imagined the profound impact it would have on my life.

“Every step I have taken has been guided by the belief that positive change begins at home.”

Though Rachel was the recipient of the award, she believes it is not a reflection of her actions but the “power of collaboration and unity”.

She said: “It is a reminder that each one of us holds the ability to make a difference, to uplift those around us, and to sow the seeds of positive transformation.

“None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my husband, children, friends, fellow volunteers and the community at large. Their encouragement, guidance, and enthusiasm fuelled my passion and commitment, even in the face of challenges.”

Rachel believes the award not only symbolises the work done so far, but is a reminder that “the journey towards a stronger, safer and more vibrant community is ongoing”.

“There are still countless individuals whose lives can be improved and whose voices need to be heard,” she added.

Rachel shared the “vital role” SNVB plays in making connections, strengthening relationships and engaging with the community.

She said: “We always prioritise innovation, ensuring our initiatives remain flexible and responsive to what our local communities need.”

Rachel’s hopes for the future of SNVB’s projects, which also includes garden buddies and the two food larders, is building on them to ensure they are stable for the future.

As well as this, the team wants to develop new community projects to “fill the gaps” and “make sure as many people are served as possible”.