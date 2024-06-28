Award-winning escape room business is offering ‘most popular deal’ yet during Euro 2024 tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning escape room business is currently offering its “most popular deal” to date, and it will continue until the end of the Euro 2024 tournament.

Trapp’d, with two locations in Northampton in Connaught Street and Billing Aquadrome, is also well-established further afield in the county across Wellingborough, Corby and Kettering.

They offer escape rooms, in which you have an hour to work as a team to escape, and rage rooms – where you can smash everything in a controlled environment and let all your emotions out.

The business launched their biggest offer yet at the start of the Euros, with all escape rooms priced at just £66 and making them more affordable than ever before.

The price celebrates and commemorates the last time the England men’s team won a big tournament, and it will remain in place until July 14.

Groups of between two and six people can make the most of the deal, and the more people you bring along the cheaper it will be.

Talking to this newspaper, sales executive Jake Hill said: “We understand that the cost of living crisis has hit everyone hard – and it is more and more difficult to get out with friends and family to do something fun.

“We want to make escape rooms accessible and affordable for all. The Euros is a time when people want to be more sociable, and they may not like going to the pub or even watching the football at all.”

Trapp’d has been named ‘business of the year with less than 50 employees’ at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards for two consecutive years.

When asked how the deal has gone down among customers so far, Jake added: “It’s the most popular promotion we have ever done.”

Off the back of its success and the positive response from the community, the business is already considering offering a similar deal in the future once July 14 has passed.

Since Jake last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in April last year, Trapp’d has been named ‘business of the year with less than 50 employees’ at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards for two consecutive years.

They are also proud to have launched two escape rooms at Chester House, which are still in their first year up and running.