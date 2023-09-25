Award-winning business to take over tearoom in Northamptonshire countryside, giving it a ‘fresh look’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning business is taking over a tearoom in the Northamptonshire countryside, with plans to give it a “fresh look” under a new name before it reopens later this year.

The Fork & Flower will be a new cafe, bar and restaurant, located at the Wakefield Country Courtyard in Potterspury – just 10 minutes outside of Towcester.

Set to open during the autumn months this year, the venue will be home to “exquisite food” made with fresh and local produce, locally roasted barista coffee and specialty tea.

There will also be a bar serving local beers, spirits and cocktails.

The Fork & Flower will be the sister company to The Pop Up Place, an award-winning collaborative food and drink space that first opened in High Street, Long Buckby at the end of last year.

The Pop Up Place is the brainchild of two businesses – Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and Pop Up Planners by Chloe Southgate.

One of The Fork & Flower’s first social media posts reads: “A lot is to be said for the current tenants, from whom we shall inherit the space, The ARTea Room.

“James, Jane and their team have established a business that has spanned the best part of a decade, surviving the toughest times the industry has ever known.

“Although there will be a new name above the door and a few new faces about, we are so pleased to be able to bring the team with us on our journey.”

When asked what visitors can expect from The Fork & Flower, Chloe told the Chronicle & Echo: “We’re taking over the tearoom and taking on all their staff so they’ll keep their jobs.

“We’ll be embracing all things afternoon tea, with a modern twist – and making sure we keep the essence of a traditional tearoom.

“We’re taking over a business that’s really well run, and it’s important for us to keep building on the fantastic foundations they’ve built and worked so hard on.

“We will keep the things people love, but with a fresh look that they will hopefully embrace.”

Chloe shared the venue will offer brunch and evening meals, with an a la carte menu containing dishes made with local produce.

A showcase day, with the date yet to be revealed, will welcome lots of local suppliers to The Fork & Flower upon opening to the public.

“It’ll encompass the same beliefs as The Pop Up Place,” Chloe added.

When asked why now was the right time to launch the sister company to The Pop Up Place and Muddled Lime, Chloe says she does not think there is ever a right time – it is just a case of “going for it when it feels right”.

“We fell in love with the place and it aligned with taking on the staff,” said Chloe.

Talking about choosing a rural Northamptonshire area for the business, Chloe described the location as “absolutely stunning”.

Outdoor space, which is something The Pop Up Place does not have, means there is the “beautiful scope” for a Christmas market and summer events – which Chloe says was a “draw for them”.

The team plans to “embrace the countryside” and its calm and quiet surroundings.

The building will be closed for a couple of weeks when Chloe and Jay get the keys, during which time it will be given a fresh look and a small makeover.

The venue will be given a fresh lick of paint, a new bar structure, and tables and chairs that have been commissioned from a specialist business.

Chloe said: “We’re keeping the shabby chic and homely feel.”