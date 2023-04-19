An award-nominated escape room and rage room business has revealed it hopes to open more Northamptonshire locations in the near future. Trapp’d, with two locations in Northampton in the town centre and Billing, is also well-established in Wellingborough, Corby and Kettering. They offer escape rooms, where you have an hour to work as a team to escape, and rage rooms – in which you can smash everything in a controlled environment and let all your emotions out. Talking to this newspaper, sales executive Jake Hill said: “We’re looking to open a couple more locations in the county, as well as more rooms with different stories and challenges. “We’re also looking to introduce new technology to create completely new and different experiences.” Though that is all that could be revealed at this stage, Jake did express how pleased the team is to be shortlisted for two SME Northamptonshire Business Awards. Trapp’d stands a chance of winning in the ‘business innovation’ and ‘business of the year with less than 50 employees’ categories. “This signifies all we have achieved,” said Jake, who has worked at Trapp’d since December last year. “We provide something different with our rage rooms. There is always the chance to go for a meal or drink, but where else do you get the opportunity to be angry in a controlled environment?” The rage rooms have seen Trapp’d land on its feet in the ‘business innovation’ category, but Jake says it is down to the employees that they have made the other shortlist. He said: “It is our game and rage masters who really make it an experience. “They get involved and immerse visitors in the experience from the moment they walk through the door.” The business first emerged in the county in 2016, which is when the two Northampton branches opened. Their aim for the escape rooms is to make the person completing it feel like “the star of a film”, as there is always a method of escaping and it is all about working together. “The level of mystery is what draws people in,” Jake added. “It is all about getting immersed in the story.” The town centre branch, in Connaught Street, has proved “massively popular” and is booked up most of the time. Billing is more popular among the business’ corporate clients, with groups between 30 and 60 regularly visiting the larger venue. When asked what customers enjoy most about completing an escape room, Jake said: “It’s the element of team building and working together with friends, family or colleagues. “You are all working towards a common goal.” With five established branches, the sales executive says the business is doing “fantastic” – but they also like to welcome other escape room companies to the county as “there is enough room for everyone”. The Trapp’d team will learn their fate at the SME Business Awards ceremony on June 15 and Jake says if they were to win, it would be a “vindication of everything they do”. Trapp’d is proud to be from this county, and it would be “massive” for them to be recognised as one of the leading businesses.