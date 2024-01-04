Authentic Indian restaurant with unique offering has continued to expand in town centre over past two years

“At least 60 percent of our customers aren’t from Northampton. We’re building it up as a destination”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An authentic Indian restaurant, with a unique offering that attracts people from outside Northampton, has continued to expand in the town centre over the past two years.

Thattukada, in Gold Street, is the only ‘toddy shop’ in the UK – and natural toddy is an authentic drink, initially tapped out of palm trees abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant believes it has a unique offering and has helped to promote the town as a destination among South Indian ethnic groups living all over the UK.

The Thattukada team, made up of students across Northampton who all feel passionately about South Indian cuisine.

John Xavier, the director of Thattukada, shared that the business was first set up in June 2021 as a small takeaway in Broadmead Avenue.

They then moved to Gold Street a year later, remaining as a small takeaway, until they moved along the street to their new and current premises in September 2023 – as a “proper restaurant with new concepts”.

The name Thattukada translates to ‘local food shop on the street’, and John says they have “tried to keep it as authentic as possible” to reflect what would be sold on the streets of South India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John first came to Northampton as a student 20 years ago and recalled that authentic South Indian food was not available in the town at that time.

Thattukada moved to their current premises in Gold Street in September last year, more than two years on from when the business was first set up in June 2021.

At 42 years old, the director now prides himself on “empowering the student community” who have moved from India to Northampton and feel passionately about the cuisine.

All of Thattukada’s staff members are experienced students and John wanted to give them the opportunity to break into the hospitality industry in the town.

The restaurant first began operating as a ‘toddy shop’ when they moved to their current premises, as that is when they secured an alcohol licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John described toddy as the Indian equivalent to beer. It is a natural drink tapped out of any palm tree and is collected into a pot, which then turns into alcohol two-to-three years down the line.

“That is our selling point,” said John. “There is a South Indian community in the UK and they promote our restaurant to each other. It is very popular.

“At least 60 percent of our customers aren’t from Northampton, and they contribute to the community by shopping in the town. We’re building it up as a destination.”

Another aspect customers value about the restaurant is its “authenticity”. John said: “We serve frog legs which are impossible to get in Indian restaurants in the UK. We have seafood like squid, prawns, crab and muscles, and delicacies on our specials menu at the weekend.”