‘Austerity crime’ a ticking timebomb, warns Northants police chief

Chief Constable Nick Adderley

Northamptonshire Police’s Chief Constable has warned that the cost-of-living crisis is a ticking timebomb which will see a rise in thefts from shops and businesses across the county.

Outlining Northamptonshire Police’s ‘Matters of Priority’ yesterday (May 11), Nick Adderley promised to double down on drugs harm, serious organised crime, violence against women and girls, and serious violence.

But he also warned that soaring household prices including fuel bills and food costs will drive people to stealing from shops – so called ‘austerity crime’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I think austerity crime is going to get worse. People will be stealing. It’s a ticking timebomb. It’s very, very sad."

Mr Adderley also thinks that people with drug habits will be out shoplifting more often as they struggle to pay for rent and heating – but he has promised a crackdown.

He said: “We will be working with the business sector.

"We will take statements from companies - if you are banned from one shop you will be banned from the others."

Drugs harm, serious organised crime, violence against women and girls, and serious violence will all be targeted as Northamptonshire Police’s ‘Matters of Priority’ between now and 2025.