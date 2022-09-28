Attempted burglary at Earls Barton home
Patio doors were forced
An attempted burglary has taken place at a home in Earls Barton.
Patio doors of a house in Shurville Close, were forced at about 3.30pm on Friday, September 21.
The break in failed but Northants Police has appealed for witnesses.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about an attempted burglary at a home on Shurville Close.
"The offender or offenders tried to force entry to the home through the patio doors. No entry was gained.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101