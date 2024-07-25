Aston Martin Formula One team opens doors for students with record placement opportunities at HQ near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team boosts its Northampton placement programme with a record 33 undergraduates, doubling last year’s intake.

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team, based in Silverstone, has announced a significant expansion of its undergraduate placement programme for 2024, welcoming its largest cohort to date.

A total of 33 students will join the team by the end of September, nearly doubling the number from the previous year.

The new placements span a variety of roles across engineering and performance, IT, and for the first time, Aston Martin Performance Technologies (AMPT). Aston Martin says this marks a broadening of the programme’s scope, reflecting the team's commitment to nurturing talent in both traditional and emerging fields.

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team’s AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone welcomes a record number of 33 undergraduate students for 2024.

Aston Martin says its undergraduate programme is a ‘crucial’ component of the team's strategy to inspire and attract the next generation to careers in STEM and motorsport. Designed for students completing their university degrees, the 13-month placement offers practical work experience that complements academic learning, equipping participants with essential skills for future careers.

According to Aston Martin, the programme highlights its investment in building a ‘strong talent pipeline’ to support the team’s goals both on and off the track.

The incoming students will be based at the state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone, where they will contribute to the team’s innovative projects.

This year also saw 11 graduates join the team, bringing the total number of students starting their careers with Aston Martin Aramco in 2024 to an all-time high.

Sophie Ackland, Chief People Officer at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming our latest intake of placement students to the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. While the programme is still in its early stages, it’s incredibly positive that the number of students joining us has grown. We are seeing interest from diverse backgrounds and international talent. The enthusiasm they bring to the Technology Campus and their fresh perspectives are invaluable as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the track. Our aim is to inspire young people to pursue careers in motorsport and Formula One, and we hope the experience and guidance we offer will have a lasting impact on their future careers.”

Among the new placements is Abbie Wallace, a second-year Engineering student from the University of Cambridge. Ms Wallace said: “I decided to do a placement year to aid my studies and gain real-world experience. I’ll be working in the strategy team, which I’m really looking forward to. My passion for motorsport drives me, and I hope to pursue a career in the industry. I’m very excited for the coming year.”