An aspiring pastry chef from Northampton College has produced a celebration cake fit for a Queen – winning first prize in a Platinum Jubilee bake-off.

Level 2 catering student Victoria Andrews was named the winner of a competition to find the perfect cake for the Jubilee celebrations and said the secret was down to years of watching her mum perfect the recipe in her own kitchen at home.

Judges including the Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith and chair of West Northamptonshire Council Andre Gonzalez de Savage voted Victoria’s beautifully decorated sponge cake “a tasty triumph” with “exquisite” attention to detail.

Victoria Andrews with her winning cake.

Victoria said: “I wanted to do a Victoria sponge as Victoria is my name and also means ‘victorious’.

“It was named after Queen Victoria so has a real connection to the Jubilee.

“I swapped out some of the icing sugar for strawberries and blueberries to make it healthier and also to create a Union Jack effect on the decoration.

“I’m delighted to have won the competition and will definitely be having a slice as part of the celebrations.”