As Northamptonshire temperatures set to reach 27ºC residents warned of ‘tombstoning’ risks

Northamptonshire residents wanting to cool off in streams and rivers across the county have been warned of the risks of tombstoning from bridges.

The advice has been issued by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) following incidents of youngsters being seen jumping into the River Nene during the last hot spell.

Several teenagers were caught on camera jumping from the Nine Arches Bridge that crosses the River Nene at Thrapston.

Youngsters 'tombstoning' off Nine Arches Bridge that crosses the River Nene at Thrapston

With temperatures set to climb into the mid-twenties across the county it is feared that people will be drawn to open water without realising the potential dangers.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Our advice is to discourage anyone from tombstoning as it is high-risk and can have severe and life-threatening consequences.

"Even in warm weather, open water can be extremely cold and dangerous. While the sun may be out, water can still be below 15ºC, and this can be enough to put your body into cold water shock and increase the risks of drowning.”

Dangers of include of tombstoning are:

- The depth of the water may not be known

- Submerged objects like rocks and other debris may not be visible leading to serious impact injuries

- The shock of cold water can make it difficult to swim

- Getting out of the water may be more difficult than people realise

- Strong currents can rapidly sweep people away.

Despite weekend yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, forecasters have said Northamptonshire temperatures could reach 27°C today (July 7).

NFRS tips on how to stay safe while swimming in the open water and avoid any incidents:

- Get to know where you are swimming and check the condition before going in

- Make sure you are properly equipped and beware of the cold

- Make sure someone knows where you have gone and why, and that you have the means to call for help, especially in remote locations

- Take note of local safety advice and respect the countryside, landowners and other users

- Download the what3words app on your phone so you can give specific location advice to emergency services if you get into trouble