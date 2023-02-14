Artists showcase talent at Northants Open Studios annual exhibition at Lamport Hall

Hundreds of art lovers visited the Northants Open Studios Spring Open exhibition at the weekend with more than £5,000 worth of art sold.

The exhibition, open to all emerging and established artists from across Northamptonshire and neighbouring counties, showcases talent.

Organised by Katie Boyce, it is the second year the exhibition has been held at Lamport Hall’s Carriage House.

Katie Boyce, director of Northants Open Studios

It complements the Northants Open Studios festival event in September when artists open their workshops to the public.

Katie said: “It has been fantastic to see so much support for the local and regional talent that we have in Northamptonshire and it shows that art really is popular and has a positive impact in people’s lives.

"The carriage house is filled to the rafters with a multitude of medium and styles. There is certainly something for everyone’s taste and décor.

“With over 600 visitors in the first weekend and over £5,000 worth of art sold, lots of work has been given a new home – it’s another positive sign for the arts in the county.”

L-r Carry Akroyd and Louise Crookenden Johnson two of the artists showing at the Northants Open Studios exhibition at Lamport Hall

The exhibition continues over the next weekend (February 18 and 19) when guests can also visit the snowdrop walk and get refreshments in the café.

Ms Boyce said: "This exhibition will show the diversity of current artistic practice in painting, print, textiles, sculpture and new media, and hopefully encourage new artists to join the September festival.

“The exhibition is a great opportunity for Northants Open Studios members to start thinking how they may get involved in 2023. For non-members it is a good chance to learn more about Northants Open Studios, to discuss questions with the organisers and the other artists that are involved already.”

Northants Open Studios will return to the Lamport Hall Estate in September when it launches its Arts Festival. Artists wishing to take part should visit www.northantsopenstudios.co.uk to find out more.

The Northants Open Studios exhibition at Lamport Hall continues on Saturday, February, 18 and Sunday, February, 19, taking place from 10.30am to 4pm. Entry to the exhibition is free with a small charge for the snowdrop walk.