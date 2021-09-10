Arson suspects sought after two huge north Northants field blazes

Farmers have been left counting the cost after two incidents of suspected arson destroyed large stacks of straw in blazes at Islip and East Carlton.

Investigators believe that both fires, which took place just days apart, were started deliberately.

Northants Police’s Rural Crime Team officers are investigating the destruction of the two large straw stacks and are appealing for witnesses and information.

The remains of the straw in East Carlton Northants Fire and Rescue

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The first took place in a field off Grange Road, Islip, next to the westbound carriageway of the A14 close to junction 12, between 6.30am and 7am on Tuesday, August 31.

"Around 500 tonnes of straw stacked at the edge of the field was destroyed in the blaze, which fire investigators believe was deliberately started, with the offender/s most likely to have driven to the location.

"The second straw fire took place in a field off Pipewell Road, East Carlton, between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, September 4.

"Again the stack was completely destroyed, and investigators believe this fire was also arson.

Northants Fire and Rescue on the scene of the East Carlton arson incident

"Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Team are appealing for witnesses who saw anything suspicious around either area either at the stated times or in the days prior to each fire, or anyone with information about either fire, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."