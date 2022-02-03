Arson gang set fire to Wellingborough wheelie bins

Police file picture

An arson attack on two wheelie bins in Wellingborough took place in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, February 3).

Fires were set deliberately in the bins that had been left out in Stanwell Way by three men dressed in dark clothing who then ran off down Pope Road.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with any CCTV footage of the incident that took place between 1am and 1.15am to contact them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought after two residential wheelie bins were damaged after being deliberately set on fire in Stanwell Way, Wellingborough.

"The incident took place between 1am and 1.15am on Thursday, February 3, when two wheelie bins, which belonged to two separate addresses, had been left outside ready for collection by the local authority.

"Three males dressed in dark clothes have been seen lighting one of the fires before running off down Pope Road, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured this incident on CCTV or dash-cam footage.