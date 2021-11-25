Arrest made after woman forced into car in Thrapston

File picture

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a woman was forced into a car in Thrapston.

The woman was in Station Road in the town on Tuesday, November 23, when she was forced into a black Volkswagen Golf.

She managed to escape physically unharmed during the incident between 2.45pm and 3.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police investigating an incident in which a woman was forced into a car in Thrapston are appealing for witnesses and information.

"It happened between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, November 23, in Station Road, and involved a man driving a black Volkswagen Golf.

"The woman was able to leave the vehicle physically unharmed, and the man then drove off.

"Anyone who saw any part of the incident, or has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000683481."

A 28-year-old man from Woodford has been arrested in connection with the incident.