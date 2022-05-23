One thousand runners are set to take part in a popular 10km running event in Northampton this weekend.

The Northampton 10km, organised by Run Through, will return on Sunday (May 29) for its second consecutive year.

The event, which costs £28 to enter, will start and end at the Sixfields Stadium pitch between 9am and 11am, with the route taking runners down closed roads around Upton and Swan Valley.

The popular event returns to the town on Sunday (May 29)

A Run Through spokesman said: "We are excited to announce that the Northampton 10k will return to Sixfields Stadium on Sunday.

"This road closed 10k route is the perfect opportunity to set a new personal best or simply a fun morning out with a unique themed medal waiting for you at the finish.

"Each kilometre will be accurately marked out and we have plenty of helpers to keep you on track and encourage you on your way to that finish line. Come and join us for a unique race you will not forget."

The spokesman added: "For updates leading up to the race, please check out our Twitter @Northampton10k. If you use #Northampton10k on Instagram with your race day collages, the best ones will feature on our page."

Those who are participating will receive a unique themed medal, chip timed results, free official event photographs and post-race goodies, according to the organisers.

The following roads are set to be closed to allow the event to take place:

• Weedon Road – westbound lane closure (delays possible) – 8:45am to 9:30am

• Upton Way – between 8.45am and 10.15am (northbound closed, southbound stop/go system, delays possible)

• Edgar Mobbs Way – between 8:45am– 11:00am

• Upton Valley Way North – between 9am and 9:40am

• Nectar Way – between 9am and 9:45am

• Upton Valley Way East – between 9:10am and 10am