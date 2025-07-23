Application for 250 new houses in Northamptonshire village which received dozens of objections submitted 'prematurely'

An outline planning application for up to 250 new houses in Earls Barton was submitted ‘prematurely,’ North Northants Council (NNC) has confirmed.

Now-removed plans outline the proposed redevelopment of a green space parallel to Northampton Road, Earls Barton, effectively extending the village along its southwest corner.

Cllr Scott Brown, North Northants councillor and vice-chairman of the council’s planning committee, has apologised for the ‘confusion.’

In a Facebook post, he said: “Many of you will be aware there was an outline planning application for 250 homes on the land to the east of Northampton Road in Earls Barton. This had been published onto the council’s planning portal prematurely and has since been removed.

Northampton Road, where the housing development would be built Picture: Google Maps

“This application will be resubmitted and will appear on the councils portal accordingly, officers are unable to give me a precise date for this.”

However, Cllr Brown notes that comments on the application – of which there were more than 100 with the vast majority being objections – will remain valid and those who did comment will not be required to resubmit.

The plans caught the attention of local residents, with many believing it to be detrimental to Earls Barton, with concerns including ‘overcrowding’, a lack of amenities that could cater to the influx of new homeowners and the negative impact it would have on traffic and parking in the village.

Many also note that Earls Barton has sufficiently met its goal of 250 new homes in its Neighbourhood Plan, which is in place until 2031.

Now, the application on the council’s online planning portal (NW/25/00367/OUT) has been removed, with a message reading: “This application is no longer available for viewing. It may have been removed or restricted from public viewing.”

A North Northants Council spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: "When the application was being booked into our internal system, a date was incorrectly added which led to the application details being published on the council’s website.

"When the error was discovered, the application was removed from the website whilst we undertake our validation checks.

"Once the application has been confirmed to be valid (meaning all the required plans and documents have been supplied), the application will be re-published to the website and a full public consultation process undertaken."