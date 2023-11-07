Appeal launched to solve mystery around death of unnamed man in Grosvenor Centre 13 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to solve the mystery around the name of a man who died 13 years ago in Northampton.

The BBC and missing persons charity, Locate International, have teamed up to “harness the power of collective information”, in the hope to put a name to the individual and trace his next of kin.

The man died on November 19, 2010 after he collapsed at Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Northampton. He is known as the ‘Kingsthorpe man’ and it is believed his name could be Terrence and he might have been living behind The Cock Hotel in Kingsthorpe.

Left: Living depiction of the unnamed man (credit: Hew Morrison Forensic Art) and right: CCTV of the man before he died.

A statement on the Locate International website reads: “To this day, the investigators have been unable to determine who he was or where he came from. With the passage of time, the quest to uncover his identity has only grown more complex, but we strongly believe that 'Kingsthorpe Man' deserves to be more than just an anonymous figure in a tragic story.

“Our appeal hopes to gather information and clues from the public that could help unravel the mystery.

“Every small piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the key to identifying this man. "Any small detail really may help us find the answers, and reunite this man with his name.”

Freya Couzens from Local International added: “You often hear the phrase 'kept himself to himself', but as much as that might be the case for someone, there is usually one person who used to work with him, or has spoken to him, knows some small detail. That could be what leads us to find his family or friends.”

The charity would like to speak to anyone who remembers the incident/was there, worked in the area/at The Grosvenor Shopping Centre or knows why it was suggested he was called ‘Terrence’ and lived behind The Cock Hotel in Kingsthorpe.