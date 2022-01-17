Appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Higham Ferrers

A missing man who was last seen in Higham Ferrers may be driving a red Suzuki ALTO, police have said.

Concerned for his welfare, police have released a photo of 'Eddie' who has been reported missing from the east of Northamptonshire.

With black shoulder-length hair and a full beard, Eddie was wearing black Adidas trainers, grey jogging bottoms and a dark-blue Superdry jumper.

Eddie

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for help to find Eddie who has been reported missing from the East Northants area.

"The 33-year-old was last seen in Higham Ferrers at 2pm on Sunday, January 16, and may be driving a red Suzuki ALTO.

