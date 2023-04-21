Anti knife crime organisation being welcomed to Northampton boxing show to spread important message

An anti knife crime organisation is being welcomed to a Northampton boxing club’s show on Saturday (April 22), to encourage everyone to put knives down and turn their focus to something proactive.

Northampton Amateur Boxing Club, in Ash Street, is hosting a show at St James Working Men’s Club – and there will be boxers in attendance of all ages and abilities.

Following the death of 16-year-old Fred Shand to knife crime, the club wanted to promote an important message.

Gloves Up Knives Down is a social enterprise committed to supporting young people living in communities affected by knife crime.

Since being founded in 2019, the organisation has been committed to providing access to training to help people lead fulfilling and healthy lives away from crime.

Scott McGuinness, a member of Northampton Amateur Boxing Club’s committee and whose daughter boxes there, said: “In light of recent events, it is important to welcome Gloves Up Knives Down to the club.”

Scott hopes their attendance will open eyes to what the organisation is trying to achieve, and will encourage more people to “get off the streets and into gyms”.

“We want young people to know there are other positive things out there for them to do,” said Scott. “We were shocked to hear another life had been lost to knife crime.”

The aim of Gloves Up Knives Down making an appearance is to “open everyone’s minds” to what else they could turn their hand to when they put their energy into it.

“We believe that through the discipline of boxing, we can provide young people with the opportunity to channel their energy and frustrations in a more productive and positive way,” Gloves Up Knives Down’s website reads.

Scott’s daughter who attends the club is 18 years old and he says, as a father, the level of knife crime is “worrying”.

He said: “Boxing has helped her with studying and school work. It has made her more focused, and she now has more drive and ambition.

“She is flourishing.”

Northampton Amateur Boxing Club hopes this will be the start of an ongoing partnership with Gloves Up Knives Down.