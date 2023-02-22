Ant and Dec superfan reveals lengths she goes to meet the pair – including waiting 10 hours in a snowstorm

An Ant and Dec superfan has shared the lengths she goes to meet the pair, which has included waiting 10 hours in a snowstorm and eight hours in torrential rain.

23-year-old Heidi-Jade Sargent, from Little Billing, captured people’s attention after attending the recent Britain’s Got Talent auditions in a handmade jacket with Ant and Dec’s faces on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has travelled to watch and meet the duo countless times, and has booked two weeks off work to secure tickets for the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway later this month.

Heidi-Jade first met Ant and Dec at a red carpet event for Britain’s Got Talent in 2019, after waiting eight hours in torrential rain.

Heidi-Jade has been an Ant and Dec fan since she was first introduced to Saturday Night Takeaway aged 12, and says she “loved it from the first moment she watched”.

“I’m constantly dancing, singing and screaming,” said Heidi-Jade. “I have to join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I immediately loved them and found them so funny, and have been asking everyone I know if they have a talent and would go on BGT so I can stand backstage with them in the wings.”

Ahead of meeting Ant and Dec for the first time at a red carpet event for Britain’s Got Talent in 2019, the 23-year-old had been to many live shows.

Ant and Dec took to the Britain's Got Talent stage in Heidi-Jade's jacket at audition filming in January.

Heidi-Jade said: “I dragged my mum along and we were sat in torrential rain for eight hours waiting for the red carpet to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After all that time, they came over and I couldn’t say a word. I was so starstruck. It was my mum who had to ask if I could have a photo.”

The first live show she attended was in 2018, aged 18, when she and a friend waited 10 hours in a snowstorm before they were let in.

Heidi-Jade said: “It was so worth it and I couldn’t sit still. We had front row seats and I thought I was going to pass out.”

After the BGT filming, the pair signed Heidi-Jade's jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi-Jade thought it was “unbelievable” how much attention her outfit got at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions at the London Palladium in January.

One of the staff members gave Heidi-Jade’s jacket to Ant and Dec, who paraded across the stage in it – before signing it outside following filming.

She said: “You never think you’re going to meet your idols, let alone wear and sign a jacket you made and begin to recognise you.”

Heidi-Jade wore another of her jackets with the pair’s faces on three weeks later to the audition filming in Manchester, which are part of her collection alongside four Ant and Dec dresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to Chronicle & Echo about why she spends so much time securing tickets and travelling up and down the country, Heidi-Jade said: “The atmosphere is so different in person.

“They always get the audience smiling and laughing, and it’s a chance to let your hair down.”

Ant and Dec helped Heidi-Jade through a tough time in 2016 when her sister unexpectedly fell ill.

“No matter how upset I was, they put a smile on my face,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad