This weekend is your next opportunity to support these independent Northampton businesses at a mini market on the first Sunday of every month.

Different vendors are welcomed each time to ensure there is something new for visitors to shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working hard behind the scenes to bring the Mini Market at T’s Coffee in Pitsford Quarry to life is The Courtyard Creperie – the organisers of the event.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working hard behind the scenes to bring the Mini Market at T’s Coffee to life is The Courtyard Creperie – the organisers of the event.

T’s Coffee is a popular location and the permanent home of The Courtyard Creperie, a business set up by Savour the Flavour Catering serving sweet and savoury crepes from their bespoke trailer.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes at Brampton Grange during the pandemic has now expanded into Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley’s thriving hospitality business.

At the start of May this year, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home at T’s Coffee – somewhere they would regularly pop-up in the converted horsebox they operate from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, they host both the ‘Food Fair at T’s Coffee’ on the last Sunday of each month and the ‘Mini Market’ on the first Sunday of each month.

This month’s market is taking place from 10am until 3pm this Sunday (September 3).

The Mini Market was the first of the two events to be set up, with the aim of supporting independent, non-foodie businesses.

This month’s market is taking place from 10am until 3pm this Sunday (September 3).

Here are the local businesses you’ll be supporting if you visit the Mini Market this weekend…

The Cake Away: This bake shop has proved popular among the Northampton community, offering cakes, brownies, blondies and cookies. Though the business regularly attends markets and events with premade goods, they also offer made-to-order sweet treats customised to the desires of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooked & Knotted: The talented founders of Hooked & Knotted, Clare and Naomi, embarked on this crafting journey together. The pair look forward to attending the event this weekend as their first market of the new month.

Rachel Dennis, an independent consultant of Neal’s Yard Remedies: Rachel Dennis can often be found at different markets across the town, and she is bringing her knowledge of Neal’s Yard Remedies to Pitsford Quarry. She is an independent consultant of cruelty-free, ethical and sustainable products.

Pagan Gifts by Angie: Angie Elmore, based in Higham Ferrers, will have a variety of unique gifts on offer this weekend – and is no stranger to attending events for local businesses.

The Wild Patch: Emma Britten is a talented illustrator based in the Midlands. Her art and creations abide by the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’, which will be available to shop at the Mini Market for the first time as Emma is one of the event’s new traders for the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherlocks Engraved Gifts: This business provides quality personalised and bespoke engraved gifts. They pride themselves on engraving your memories, one gift at a time. They are another of this month’s new traders.

The Courtyard Creperie: As the organisers of the Mini Market, The Courtyard Creperie’s freshly prepared crepes will be available to purchase. The business is very accommodating to whatever you fancy on your crepes, so do not be afraid to ask.