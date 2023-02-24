'Annoyed' Northampton residents hit out after being told their recycling bins are 'contaminated'

'Annoyed' Northampton residents have criticised bin collectors for refusing to empty their bins this week - and they believe hundreds across the town have also been affected.

Residents in Kirkby Close, Wootton have hit out at the council’s waste service contractor, Veolia, for refusing to empty recycling bins on February 17.

Instead, the bin collectors left stickers saying that the bin is “contaminated” with incorrect items that cannot be recycled.

Residents in Kirkby Close are 'annoyed' that Veolia has refused to collect their recycling bins, saying they are 'contaminated'

But residents say they think Veolia have not actually checked the bins for “contamination”.

Resident Arthur Eheoff said: "I've lifted out the top third of my bin and there's nothing we can see that's incorrect, unless they're rooting half way down the bin and finding something that shouldn't be there – but there's no way they are doing that.

"I walk my dog all over the estate a couple times a week and there are bins all over with stickers on as well. I can't believe that they're all contaminated.

"It's happening 'all over Northampton' apparently. Somebody has got to do something. We're going round in circles with Veolia.

The stickers left on the recycling bins tell residents what can and cannot be put inside

"Unless Veolia tell us what we've done wrong we're going to keep doing what we're doing.”

According to the street’s WhatsApp chat, bin collectors have allegedly been caught on Ring doorbells slapping stickers on bins without checking them first.

Arthur's wife, Sue, said: "It's ridiculous. I just think if we don't pick them up on it now they will ride roughshod over everyone."

Another resident added: "I'm slightly annoyed. I just want to be told what I'm doing wrong so I can correct it."

Shaun Donohue, general manager at Veolia Northampton, said there has been an increase in contamination in recycling bins.

Mr Donohue said: "Recently we have seen an increase in the amount of contamination appearing in recycling bins collected at the kerbside with over a third of what we collect being non-recyclable and going to either landfill or incineration.

"Contamination happens when items are disposed of in the wrong bin or if food waste is not removed before the item is recycled.

“We are asking all residents to check the website to see what can and cannot be recycled before placing the correct items in the bins and boxes provided. Take the time to remove residual food waste and rinse recyclable packaging too, as this will help to ensure that it can be recycled rather than being too contaminated to process. Bins will only be left if they contain incorrect items or contamination.

“Where a recycling bin has been left, residents are welcome to put it out for their next collection with the contamination removed. If they have extra recycling, it can be left alongside their bin in clear sacks or bags and we will collect it.

“We have a proud record of recycling well in Northampton and we want to keep improving our recycling rates. My team are working hard to help West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) achieve this and to let residents know how they can help.”

Veolia did not respond to claims that bin collectors are putting stickers on bins without thoroughly checking the inside.