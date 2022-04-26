A Northampton pensioner has criticised Royal Mail for “withholding” her post and then sporadically delivering it in large bundles - and believes hundreds could be affected.

Anne Cockram, who lives in Tyes Court in Lings, says she is getting “rather annoyed” with Royal Mail's Crow Lane depot for the recent issues and believes residents across Standens Barn and Abington could be affected.

The former Beacon Bingo security guard said: "I haven't got a clue what's going on. The week before Easter we never got any mail. Then we had nothing, then it was all delivered on Easter Sunday. So I was expecting last week's mail on Sunday (April 24). Nothing. Absolutely nothing. It's happening in Standens Barn, Abington, and Lings.

"Why have we had no post? Somethings going on and people are getting annoyed. There's no rhyme or reason for it. Unless Royal Mail has let everyone go off on holiday and not thought of the consequences.

“One of the people I know, one of her letters was an urgent appointment for the hospital, but she didn't get the letter and missed her appointment."

After this newspaper contacted Royal Mail on Monday morning (April 25), 30 minutes later Anne's post was delivered.

However, she received nine letters, which is more than she usually receives and believes it is a combination of post from last week as well as from this week.

Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.