Animals in Need Northamptonshire - SIX adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week

3 . Mia

Mia is a big Newfie cross collie girl, only two-years-old. Always super happy to meet new people. Always looking for a hug or kiss, someone to lean against, or a lap to curl up in. She doesn't understand her extra large size doesn't fit most laps, but she still tries! She can walk nicely but at times is quite strong, especially when she sees other dogs. She can be selective on which dogs she wishes to play nice with, but there is no consistent pattern on preference. So Mia would need a family who would be committed to furthering her training and social skills. Mia is an absolute star in her kennel. Extremely clean. Very calm and not fazed by much. She is a girl that likes her naps but equally enjoys a good walk and plenty of attention Photo: Animals In Need