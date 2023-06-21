Animals in Need Northamptonshire - SIX adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week

Here are six adorable dogs which are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
Animals in Need Northamptonshire is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester.
Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
For more information about Animals In Need or any of the dogs which need re-homing, visit www.animals-in-need.org.
Annie provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery
1. Zelda
Zelda is a super-friendly two-year-old lurcher lady. She was an unclaimed stray. She loves other dogs, but cannot live with cats or small furries. She is a gentle girl and would be fine to live with sensible children over the age of five years Photo: Animals In Need
2. Parsnip
Parsnip is a handsome 18-month-old lurcher lad. He was an unclaimed stray. He loves other dogs, but cannot live with cats or small furries. He will need a family who will continue with training to keep him physically and mentally active Photo: Animals In Need
3. Mia
Mia is a big Newfie cross collie girl, only two-years-old. Always super happy to meet new people. Always looking for a hug or kiss, someone to lean against, or a lap to curl up in. She doesn't understand her extra large size doesn't fit most laps, but she still tries! She can walk nicely but at times is quite strong, especially when she sees other dogs. She can be selective on which dogs she wishes to play nice with, but there is no consistent pattern on preference. So Mia would need a family who would be committed to furthering her training and social skills. Mia is an absolute star in her kennel. Extremely clean. Very calm and not fazed by much. She is a girl that likes her naps but equally enjoys a good walk and plenty of attention Photo: Animals In Need
4. Yondu
Yondu is a very handsome 18-month-old Border Collie lad. He knows basic commands, is fully housetrained, great with other dogs and older sensible children, he ignores cats.
Yondu is a very clever, affectionate boy who loves to play fetch and football. He has amazing recall, can be strong on lead, but not too keen on going in the car Photo: Animals In Need