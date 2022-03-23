Angry Northamptonshire village residents criticise national internet provider for installing 'enormous' green box on grass verge

Residents in a Northamptonshire village are angry at a national internet provider for putting an 'enormous', green broadband box in the middle of a grass verge.

Deanshanger residents have criticised internet provider Gigaclear for installing the box in Church Lane back in December.

Over the last few months, residents say they have been asking Gigaclear to remove the box and reposition it at two different locations in the village.

Deanshanger residents stood outside the green box on Tuesday morning (March 22) holding signs reading: 'Save our green spaces'.

However, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Gigaclear say there was no other 'suitable and safe alternative location for the cabinet'.

Spearheading the campaign against the box, Sandra Russell said: "Standing out so prominently, like a portaloo, it has caused a lot of controversy not least from the public but also the Deanshanger Parish Council and Deanshanger Village Heritage Society. Many complaints have been lodged with WNC.

"Gigaclear has ridden rough-shod over the views of the very people that it is now canvassing for its business. Nothing but intransigence has been met from the contractor and it has continued with its installation.

"The general feeling is anger [amongst residents]. When the next technology roll-out comes in 10 years or so the precedent has been set and even more cabinets will be positioned on this important green space.

"Please be aware this is coming your way. It's an eyesore. We have pictures from 100 years ago and the area hasn't changed and it is our duty to keep that for future generations."

One prominent issue Sandra raised is that the box has been installed in a conservation area.

She said: "This is a bigger story than just preserving conservation areas as without some sort of check or liaison with local communities and organisations, what will stop contractors just erecting these wherever they feel like it all over the county?"

A WNC spokesperson responded saying: “Legislation does allow communications operators to install equipment inside conservation areas without seeking permission from the planning authority, so called permitted development.

“However, WNC, highways and Gigaclear spent a considerable amount of time examining alternative sites within Deanshanger to position the broadband cabinet, following suggestions from the community.

“There are many factors which limit and influence where a telecoms provider may locate a broadband cabinet. These include civil engineering and network design considerations, regulatory requirements specified by the highways authority, access to power, environmental considerations such as proximity to tree roots and waterways, overlooking, and importantly health and safety considerations in respect of pedestrians, road users and engineers requiring access to work on the infrastructure.

“In this case, Gigaclear, in consultation with the highways authority, was unable to find a suitable and safe alternative location for the cabinet.

“On balance the council deemed that the harm done to the conservation area by a relatively minor installation sited next to parked cars, telegraph poles and the normal array of street furniture, was outweighed by the significant and long-term benefits to the community of internet connectivity which enables them to live, work and play in the 21st century.”

A Gigaclear spokesman said it listened to the concerns raised by residents and that it did 'consider every possible option available'.

The Gigaclear spokesman said: “The design and location of our build was approved by Northamptonshire Highways and significant due diligence was undertaken with them in concluding the location. The siting of such infrastructure is permitted development under the terms of the Town and Country Planning Act.

“We have listened to the concerns raised by some of the Deanshanger residents and we did consider every possible option available to us during the planning stage of this project, but unfortunately, we could not find a viable alternative location for this cabinet.