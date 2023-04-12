An eggs-tremely kind Easter donation: Northampton construction consultancy donates eggs to hospice

A warm-hearted Northampton construction consultancy has donated 150 chocolate Easter eggs to a local hospice so that its patients can make new memories to treasure.

Bhangals Construction Consultants delivered a car boot full of the sweet treats to Cynthia Spencer Hospice last week. The chocolate will be used to create a fun-filled Easter egg hunt for patients and their families.

The Bhangals team also ensured there were enough Easter eggs for the hospice team too, spreading some cheer and appreciation.

Bhangals Construction Consultants director of operations Karen Bhangal, far left, and operations manager Katie Newman, left, presenting the Easter eggs to the team at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Managing Director Parm Bhangal, said: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to bring these little gifts to the hospice and to their patients. We are very appreciative of the amazing work that Cynthia Spencer Hospice does in our community and we’re glad to be able to show our gratitude and support for such a worthy, wonderful cause.”