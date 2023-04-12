News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
28 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
36 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

An eggs-tremely kind Easter donation: Northampton construction consultancy donates eggs to hospice

‘It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to bring these little gifts to the hospice and to their patients’

By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read

A warm-hearted Northampton construction consultancy has donated 150 chocolate Easter eggs to a local hospice so that its patients can make new memories to treasure.

Bhangals Construction Consultants delivered a car boot full of the sweet treats to Cynthia Spencer Hospice last week. The chocolate will be used to create a fun-filled Easter egg hunt for patients and their families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bhangals team also ensured there were enough Easter eggs for the hospice team too, spreading some cheer and appreciation.

Bhangals Construction Consultants director of operations Karen Bhangal, far left, and operations manager Katie Newman, left, presenting the Easter eggs to the team at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.Bhangals Construction Consultants director of operations Karen Bhangal, far left, and operations manager Katie Newman, left, presenting the Easter eggs to the team at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Bhangals Construction Consultants director of operations Karen Bhangal, far left, and operations manager Katie Newman, left, presenting the Easter eggs to the team at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Most Popular

Managing Director Parm Bhangal, said: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to bring these little gifts to the hospice and to their patients. We are very appreciative of the amazing work that Cynthia Spencer Hospice does in our community and we’re glad to be able to show our gratitude and support for such a worthy, wonderful cause.”

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Bhangals Construction Consultants have been kind enough to support with Easter eggs donations over the last few years and always consider not only patients and families but our hospice team too.“We are delighted to be able to host an Easter afternoon and egg hunt for patients and their families to enjoy the eggs and create special memories together. The support we receive from local businesses like Bhangals Construction Consultants is really appreciated and vitally important to enable events like this to take place and make them really special, thank you so much for your continued support.”For more information about Bhangals Construction Services visit www.bhangals.co.uk or call 01604 871806.

Related topics:Northampton