'An asset to the organisation' - Well-respected Northampton cop celebrates 30 years on the job

A well-respected and popular Northampton police officer is celebrating 30 years on the job – and colleagues have sung his praises.

Sergeant Rod Williams completed 30 years with Northamptonshire Police earlier this month, after joining the force in May 1995.

Rod has spent much of his career in community and neighbourhood policing and is currently a sergeant on the Northampton Central Neighbourhood Policing team, leading a team of police officers and PSCOS, and working alongside community engagement and other police staff colleagues.

Community Engagement Officer, Sophia Perveen, said the team was keen to acknowledge Rod’s career and achievements and highlight in particular his contribution to community policing in Northampton.

She said: "We wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the 30-year career of our much respected colleague, Sergeant Rod Williams, who’s been a strong and reassuring presence in local policing in Northampton for many years.

"It’s important we recognise those who stay and thrive and love their work. For our colleagues who hold the flag high and are proud to serve, we want to celebrate their achievements and the contribution they make towards making Northamptonshire the safest county in the country.

"Sergeant Rod Williams is the epitome of what most people aspire to be. A great role model, a ‘big brother’ to some and an asset to our own organisation.

"He`s of Jamaican heritage and was born in Northampton. The values that were instilled in him as a young child by his mum, whom he is immensely proud of, have helped shape the person he is today.

"He joined Northamptonshire Police in 1995 thinking he could change the world but the world, and in particular Northampton, changed him.

"He initially had to cope with derogatory comments from within his own community which hurt him, but his family stuck by him, and one thing that this job showed him is who his real friends were. His family are proud of him, and he knows that if his mum was alive today, she would’ve been proud of him too.

"Being a black officer has impacted on numerous situations, with people often prepared to talk to him as opposed to other officers present. He would like to think that it wasn’t about the colour of his skin, but rather the way in which he chose to speak to people.

"Rod has enjoyed his 30 years working with Northamptonshire Police and feels privileged to have met so many people from all walks of life. In his own words, he has met the rich, the poor and people with addictions who have needed help, guidance and support. Policing runs through the core of him, and he has spent much of his career in neighbourhood policing.

"When you’re walking with Rod into town, you can’t walk an inch without someone stopping him, to either fist pump him or pour their heart out to him. It’s clear he’s a highly respected and popular officer.

"There are stories of him saving and transforming lives. We could write a book... but really, we just wanted to show Rod how much we are all so proud of him! Well done Rod for reaching this milestone, we are pleased you’re here to stay."

Rod's boss, Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons, added her praise for his commitment to community policing and the positive impact he has had throughout his career.

She said: "Rod is community policing. You only have to spend five minutes walking through Northampton town with him to see how much respect and genuine connection he has with the public. Hearing his cheery "how are ya girl?!" and seeing the smile back at him is truly heart-warming.

"I can only imagine how many lives he has safeguarded and improved over the years. His knowledge of our town is second to none, he always knows someone or somewhere that can help and is always so willing to go out of his way to do the right thing.

"I see Rod with his team each day and how much they look up to him, as a leader and a male role model. He motivates and inspires and people work hard for him, because they want to. In a world where we increasingly need men for young boys to look up to, I often say to our student officers - just be like Rod.

"It's a privilege to have had the chance to work with Rod over the years and I hope for more to come yet. He is an asset to the organisation and to the communities he serves.

"Well done Rod on 30 years of hard work, dedication and success,” Inspector Davis-Lyons added.