‘Amazing’ Northampton woman to celebrate 101st birthday – and still beats son at crosswords

An “amazing” Northampton woman is to celebrate her 101st birthday this week, and she still beats her son at crossword puzzles.

Eveline Primrose Rogers, from Kingsthorpe, will turn 101 on Thursday (April 20) and has been described as “amazing” by her son.

Eveline was born in Newmarket, Suffolk in 1922 and met a Northampton-born soldier who she later married and had three children with.

Eveline Primrose Rogers, who turns 101 on April 20.

After 21 years in Newmarket, they moved to Northampton in 1961 where Eveline has resided ever since.

Eveline’s middle child and eldest son Mick Rogers said: “Her personality is difficult to put into words.

“She has a fantastic memory and it’s hard to believe what she remembers. She likes to talk about the past and wants to spend time reminiscing around her birthday.”

Eveline particularly likes to talk about her relatives, including her late husband Lesley who sadly died more than 30 years ago.

He is the father of Eveline’s three children, 77-year-old Mick, and Beryl and Terence who have also sadly passed but would have been 81 and 76.

Eveline is a family-oriented person, with seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who she has enjoyed watching grow up.

One of her favourite pastimes is cooking, and she likes making different cakes and meals for her family.

Only recently did she bake a cake for her youngest great grandson’s birthday when he turned 11.

As a rugby fan and player, she made him a large chocolate cake covered in green icing, with a goalpost and model rugby player in the middle.

Though Eveline lives by herself, Mick visits her everyday and often stays for dinner – as she enjoys meal planning and cooking for him.

Mick particularly likes feasting on his mother’s shepherd’s pie and “delicious” Sunday roast.

Her son is amazed that she still manages to beat him at crossword puzzles, as well as contestants answering questions on quiz programmes on the television.

“She is amazing,” he said. “And she is amazed to be turning 101.”

When asked what his fondest memory is of his mother throughout his lifetime, Mick said: “When we lived in Newmarket and I was still in junior school, mum used to work as a chef and she would bike to and from work.

“I’ll always remember her biking back up the drive everyday in her long flowing skirt – never trousers or jeans.

“Her long skirt and long hair would flow in the wind.”

One thing that has remained the same is Eveline’s love of having her hair done regularly, which has worked out well as one of her granddaughters is now a hairdresser.

Eveline also enjoys when Mick takes her to the supermarket, as she likes to push around the trolley and get out and about.

Though Eveline will be staying in on her actual birthday to await visits from relatives and neighbours, she will be attending her granddaughter’s wedding the day after (April 21).