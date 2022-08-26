‘Amazing’ atmosphere and support for Royal Mail workers striking in Northampton over pay rates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been an “amazing” atmosphere and support from the public say Royal Mail workers who are striking at the Crow Lane site this morning (August 26).

Hundreds of postal workers in Northampton, and across the country, are striking today over pay rates – and will do so again on Wednesday (August 31), and September 8 and 9.

Tom Shone, collections representative at Royal Mail, who is in attendance at the strike, said: “The atmosphere has been amazing and we have had a steady flow of people all morning.”

People are coming and going, but there are around 40 people at a time at the Crow Lane site.

“We want to show we’re angry at the company and how they’ve treated us,” said Tom. “It was a fantastic ballot result on the pay dispute.

“Royal Mail made £758 million profit last year, and they’re giving it away to shareholders, management and executives.

“It’s as if they want to shred as much money as possible.”

Tom says there has been “a good show of support” and “the public are behind them”.

97 percent of members in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted in favour of this industrial action against an imposed two percent pay rise from Royal Mail.

Ricky McAulay, operations director at Royal Mail, said the CWU has failed to engage in any meaningful discussion after three months of talks.