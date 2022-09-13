‘Always smile’: Three Northampton care home residents turn 100 and reflect on their long lives
The 100-year-olds have shared general reflections on their long lives
A Northampton care home has celebrated three of its residents turning 100.
Apollo House Nursing Home, in Dallington, held a garden party on August 31 for its staff, residents and families.
Ronald Udall, Olga Collette and Muriel Whittlemore - residents at the care home - have all recently turned 100.
Most Popular
-
1
Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Earls Barton and Weedon
-
2
'Angry' councillor criticises housing developer for serving eviction notices to residents on 'controversial' Northampton estate
-
3
Class A drug dealer from Northampton avoids prison after £5,980 of heroin and cocaine found in his possession
Ronald was born in London and was one of three children. He was married to Vera and has 17 grandchildren.
He trained as an accountant and his advice to care staff is “look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves” and “everything in moderation”.
Olga was in the land army during the Second World War and was an able seamstress. She has six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Commenting on her long life, she said: “Take life as it comes and always smile.”
Muriel was born and educated in Rochdale. She joined the land army when her fiancé was killed whist on a mission piloting a Wellington bomber. She was posted to St Neots where she met the love of her life and married. She then worked in a finance office in Huntingdon and continued to use her finance skills in the family flower business.
Care home manager Shiju Sebastian said: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to celebrate not one, not two, but three centenary birthdays.
“I am grateful to all the staff who helped organise the celebration and who provide such kind, compassionate care to all our residents.”The manager also thanked the families of residents who support events such as these.