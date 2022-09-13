‘Always smile’: Three Northampton care home residents turn 100 and reflect on their long lives

A Northampton care home has celebrated three of its residents turning 100.

Apollo House Nursing Home, in Dallington, held a garden party on August 31 for its staff, residents and families.

Ronald Udall, Olga Collette and Muriel Whittlemore - residents at the care home - have all recently turned 100.

The care home residents celebrated with staff and family.

Ronald was born in London and was one of three children. He was married to Vera and has 17 grandchildren.

He trained as an accountant and his advice to care staff is “look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves” and “everything in moderation”.

Olga was in the land army during the Second World War and was an able seamstress. She has six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Commenting on her long life, she said: “Take life as it comes and always smile.”

Muriel was born and educated in Rochdale. She joined the land army when her fiancé was killed whist on a mission piloting a Wellington bomber. She was posted to St Neots where she met the love of her life and married. She then worked in a finance office in Huntingdon and continued to use her finance skills in the family flower business.

Care home manager Shiju Sebastian said: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to celebrate not one, not two, but three centenary birthdays.