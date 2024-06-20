Alternative fashion store soon to open at the heart of town and hopes to fill a gap in the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alternative fashion store is soon to open at the heart of Northampton town centre, with the hope of filling a gap in the market.

Hex, which is the brainchild of partners Melissa Devereux and Nathan Farrell, is opening in Gold Street next Friday (June 28).

They will begin by offering clothing and accessories, catering to styles like goth, pirate and steampunk, just to name a few.

The business began as an online shop, which the pair set up back in February, and they operated from a small unit in Kings Heath that proved difficult for their customers to visit.

They made the move to Gold Street so that more of their existing customers can visit, and it will get the business name out there to passersby.

Melissa, who is the face of the business while Nathan manages the behind the scenes, says there has been a lot of interest expressed on social media – particularly Facebook and TikTok.

They want to give people the opportunity to browse in person, and many have already poked their heads in the door through intrigue while work has been carried out ahead of opening.

When asked why now was the right time to open a store in the town centre, Melissa said: “I have always been into this kind of fashion and it’s so hard to find it. Online is great but I like to see what I’m buying in a physical store.”

Melissa and Nathan believe their customers will get behind the same sentiment of wanting to see the quality before purchasing.

Melissa added: “We’re looking to make this a safe space for anyone to come in and have a natter. We will accept anyone into the store.”

On the day of the opening, the owner of the building is allowing the business founders to host a launch party in his club next door. The pair will be giving out tickets for people to join them.

Within six months, they would like to introduce an on-site piercing and tattoo artist to join Hex – as the plan is to stay in the location for the long-term.