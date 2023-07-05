All the famous faces spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022
Plenty of famous faces joined 142,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire F1 track last year.
Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself, and as the county’s motorsport home gears up for another year, we are looking back at which A-listers attended in 2022.
Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Michael McIntyre, Virgil van Dijk plus stars of Strictly and other celebrities all watched on – but how many of them will be there this year as the race takes place on Sunday July 9, 2023?
Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 3, 2022.