All the famous faces spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022

Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...
Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 4th Jul 2022, 07:32 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST

Plenty of famous faces joined 142,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire F1 track last year.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself, and as the county’s motorsport home gears up for another year, we are looking back at which A-listers attended in 2022.

Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Michael McIntyre, Virgil van Dijk plus stars of Strictly and other celebrities all watched on – but how many of them will be there this year as the race takes place on Sunday July 9, 2023?

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 3, 2022.

Celebs from stage, screen and sport flocked to Silverstone for the British GP

1. Collage Maker-03-Jul-2022-04.47-PM.jpg

Celebs from stage, screen and sport flocked to Silverstone for the British GP Photo: Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

2. c2c514fb-cd69-4c39-a7bc-56ade6f9161c

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart poses for a selfie

3. a8fc24ba-42a2-45ea-8190-96858a0a5f86

Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart poses for a selfie Photo: Clive Mason

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with daughter Holly

4. 8178c3d4-4e4c-4c4d-ba2b-ced7cd15f14d

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with daughter Holly Photo: Clive Mason

