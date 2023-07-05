All the famous faces spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022

Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...

Plenty of famous faces joined 142,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire F1 track last year.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself, and as the county’s motorsport home gears up for another year, we are looking back at which A-listers attended in 2022.

Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Michael McIntyre, Virgil van Dijk plus stars of Strictly and other celebrities all watched on – but how many of them will be there this year as the race takes place on Sunday July 9, 2023?

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 3, 2022.

1 . Collage Maker-03-Jul-2022-04.47-PM.jpg Celebs from stage, screen and sport flocked to Silverstone for the British GP Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . c2c514fb-cd69-4c39-a7bc-56ade6f9161c Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack Photo Sales

3 . a8fc24ba-42a2-45ea-8190-96858a0a5f86 Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart poses for a selfie Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4 . 8178c3d4-4e4c-4c4d-ba2b-ced7cd15f14d Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with daughter Holly Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales