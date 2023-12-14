This Friday to Sunday is your last chance to visit the “hottest street food pop-up” in 2023

Here are all the details you need for Bite Street’s final event of the year, in a second collaboration with a popular Northamptonshire garden centre.

Bite Street’s website reads: “Northampton's hottest street food pop-up brings you a revved up winter warmer version of Bite Street as we head indoors into a fabulous space at the Bell Plantation near Towcester.

“We're taking over a huge, double height unit with seating inside over two floors and vendors outside in a cute courtyard.

The usual at-table ordering of food and drink will be in action so visitors can enjoy time with their loved ones.

“It's fully heated with a polished concrete floor, reclaimed brick, huge windows and powder coated steel beams.”

Depending on the weather, there may also be some tables outside if groups would like to eat al fresco with their four-legged friends during the day.

There will be “foaming beer, house cocktails, cool tunes and great vibes” to make the most of, but organisers warn attendees that visits may be limited to 90 minutes during busy periods.

Cookie Babes is one of the six street food vendors that will be in attendance at this weekend's Bite Street.

Visitors are advised to arrive at the Bell Plantation via the main entrance from the A5 and follow the one way system, where you will find the event beside the new parking area.

As a hybrid event, paid tickets are required in the evenings from 5.30pm and it is free to enter for garden centre customers throughout the day.

Entry to the free sessions is on a first come first served basis, and well-behaved dogs kept on leads are welcome to attend.

This weekend’s upcoming dates and times are as follows. 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday, December 15. The kitchens will close at 9pm and the bar at 9.30pm. Paid tickets are required.

The event will be open from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 16. It is free to enter for garden centre customers and last entry is at 4pm. The kitchens and bar will close at 4.30pm.

It will then reopen on Saturday, December 16 from 5.30pm until 10pm and the evening session requires paid tickets to enter. The kitchens will close at 9pm and the bar at 9.30pm.

For the final day, Sunday December 17, it will run from midday until 4.30pm. It is free to enter for garden centre customers and last entry is at 3.30pm. The kitchens and bar will close at 4pm.

Free parking will be available on site, and children under the age of 10 enter for free and do not require a ticket.

Which street food traders can you expect to see at the Bell Plantation this weekend?

New trader Tacos El Pap will be serving authentic homemade tacos as part of their LA-inspired Mexican street food menu. All options are gluten free.

Fried chicken slingers Dirty Chicken will return after their Bite Street debut last month, with strips and fries dripping in sauce.

Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co. will bring their authentic pizzas, complete with homemade tomato sauce.

Thai curry and healthy bowl food will be available from Asian-fusion innovators Nori Shed, with vegan options available.

Gyro Guys will be offering Greek kebabs, spanning across chicken, doner, chickpea and halloumi fillings. They will all be served in warm pitta with homemade tzatziki and vegetarian options will be available.

Lastly, Cookie Babes will be there to offer a sweet treat to round off your visit. They will be fully stocked with their loaded cookie pies.