”All talk and no trousers” claim campaigners at council’s 'inaction' on air pollution

Dozens of local residents held a peaceful gathering at the Northampton Guildhall on Thursday afternoon, calling for West Northamptonshire Council to “clean up Northampton’s toxic air”.

This comes after reports showed Northampton to have the highest levels of air pollution in the UK. The study specifically looked at the airborne particulates most harmful to humans.

The “1000 Voices” gathering took place just as councillors were to arrive for their Full Council Meeting where a motion spoke of the ability of Northampton’s parks to help reduce air pollution in the town. Councillors were asked to pass campaigners and to offer their support as they entered the chambers. There was chanting of “toxic air has got to go” and “clean air is a human right” as drummers raised the energy in the group.

102 pairs of shoes were set out on the steps at the Guildhall to represent the 102 people per year who die in the town as a result of air pollution, according to Public Health England. “These shoes represent people of all backgrounds, ages and interests. Real people from the Northampton community whose lives have been lost this year because our local authority has failed in its duty to protect lives.“, one campaigner said.

Local Residents held a peaceful protest at Northampton Guildhall

A spokesperson from 1000 Voices said “Our voices have yet to be heard after twenty years of concern. It was in 2003 that the first Air Quality Management Area was announced in the town, we have adults born in this town who have never had the luxury of breathing safe air while simply going about their day. We’re not asking for anything unreasonable from the council. We are simply asking for them to do what they are legally obligated to do. Local voices need to be heard on this issue and we will not stop until action is taken”.

Recent reports show the air quality in Northampton to be more than twice that of the World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. The UK Government state in their clean air strategy that “Air quality is the largest environmental health risk in the UK. It shortens lives and contributes to chronic illness”.

1000 Voices say “This is the second gathering of this type, but it won’t be the last. We are committed to raising the profile of this issue and calling for West Northants Council to take action. So far they’ve been all talk and no trousers. It’s time for them to put their trousers on and get to work.”