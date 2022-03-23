All-star football match at Northampton Town FC set to raise 'vital' funds to support bereaved fathers

Celebrities from the world of entertainment will team up for a football match to raise money for a charity football team which supports fathers affected by stillbirth and neonatal death.

A number of showbiz stars are set to take part in the charity football match at Northampton Town FC’s Sixfields stadium on Sunday, April 24 to raise money for Sands United FC – which is a team of men united by the loss of a child.

Established in 2018 after the death of Charlotte and Rob Allen’s baby daughter Niamh, Sands United FC sees bereaved dads come together through a shared love of sport and to find a support network where they can feel at ease talking about their grief.

The event is bolstered by a series of celebrity faces

In addition, the celebrity game will also be raising funds for the Northampton Town Community Trust, which aims to create a healthy, happy and connected Northamptonshire by using the power of sport through the football club.

Those on the team sheet include 2005 X Factor winner Shayne Ward, who is also known for previously playing Aidan Connor in Coronation Street, actor Jake Wood, who is best known for playing Max Branning in EastEnders and 90s pop star Lee Latchford-Evans, who was in the band Steps.

Other celebs looking to show off their football skills include Former TOWIE cast members James Argent and Dan Osborne, actor Dean Gaffney, who is best known for playing Robbie Jackson in EastEnders and Gogglebox star Tom Malone.

Also playing the field will be Love Island contestants Jake Cornish, Nas Majeed, Luke Trotman and Dom Lever, as well as former EastEnders Danny Hatchard, otherwise known as Lee Carter, and Matt Lapinskas, who played Anthony Moon.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member Joe Sealey and Fast and Furious star Martyn Ford will be taking to the pitch, alongside 2013 X Factor winner Sam Bailey and television personality Calum Best, who is also the son of the late Manchester United legend George Best.

Other stars participating in the charity football game include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor Bleu Landau, comedian Man Like Haks, television chef Dean Edwards and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

All of the stars are subject to work commitments.

A number of former Cobblers icons will also be taking part in the all-star football match, with other names to be announced in the coming weeks.

This upcoming charity match will also mark 125 years since the formation of Northampton Town FC in 1987.

The match has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Sellebrity Soccer’s Co-Founder Kevin Cooper said: “I am really looking forward to this celebrity match in Northampton as we will be raising significant funds for two charities which are close to the club’s heart. It is an honour to back such amazing causes.”

Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday, April 24, but the turnstiles will open at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s, or people can upgrade to a hospitality package for £45 per person, which includes a two-course pre-match meal and half time refreshments, with a cash bar. People can also access a post-match buffet for £25 per person.

Sands is a leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the UK. Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support for as long as they need it. Every year in the UK more than 5,000 babies are stillborn or die within the first four weeks of life