News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

All Northampton shops refused sales of knives to children, in checks carried out by police

“We all know how dangerous knives are and how carrying them can have fatal consequences,” say police
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All shops refused the sale of knives to under 18s in checks by Northamptonshire Police to ensure laws were not being broken.

There were positive results from the checks organised by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, carried out this week as part of the force’s week of action against serious violence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.

Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.
Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.
Most Popular

Neighbourhood policing inspector Beth Warren said: “We all know how dangerous knives are and how carrying them can have fatal consequences.

“That’s why it’s vitally important for shops to play their part by not selling knives to children and it’s really positive that all of the shops we visited did the right thing by refusing to sell these items to our young volunteers.

“This operation demonstrates the breadth of responsibility that exists in helping reduce young people’s access to weapons and reduce incidents of knives being used to threaten or harm others.

“If anyone has concerns that a shop is breaking the law in selling bladed articles to those aged under 18, please report this to us so we can look into it.”