Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All shops refused the sale of knives to under 18s in checks by Northamptonshire Police to ensure laws were not being broken.

There were positive results from the checks organised by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, carried out this week as part of the force’s week of action against serious violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.

Neighbourhood policing inspector Beth Warren said: “We all know how dangerous knives are and how carrying them can have fatal consequences.

“That’s why it’s vitally important for shops to play their part by not selling knives to children and it’s really positive that all of the shops we visited did the right thing by refusing to sell these items to our young volunteers.

“This operation demonstrates the breadth of responsibility that exists in helping reduce young people’s access to weapons and reduce incidents of knives being used to threaten or harm others.