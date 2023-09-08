All Northampton shops refused sales of knives to children, in checks carried out by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
All shops refused the sale of knives to under 18s in checks by Northamptonshire Police to ensure laws were not being broken.
There were positive results from the checks organised by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, carried out this week as part of the force’s week of action against serious violence.
Three young volunteers, all working with CIRV, visited shops in Northampton in an attempt to buy knives and all the shops refused the sales.
Neighbourhood policing inspector Beth Warren said: “We all know how dangerous knives are and how carrying them can have fatal consequences.
“That’s why it’s vitally important for shops to play their part by not selling knives to children and it’s really positive that all of the shops we visited did the right thing by refusing to sell these items to our young volunteers.
“This operation demonstrates the breadth of responsibility that exists in helping reduce young people’s access to weapons and reduce incidents of knives being used to threaten or harm others.
“If anyone has concerns that a shop is breaking the law in selling bladed articles to those aged under 18, please report this to us so we can look into it.”